The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank is photographed early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is not concerned about Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) whose shares have fallen sharply recently, a ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"You heard the short sentence that the minister said yesterday in Paris that he is not concerned, I don't have anything to add to that," said the spokeswoman at a regular government news conference.

In response to a separate question, government spokesman Steffen Siebert declined to say whether there had been contact between government officials and Germany's biggest lender beyond normal, regular contacts that take place between officials and banks and other organisations.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Tina Bellon; Editing by Toby Chopra)