FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank is seen early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

MILAN Deutsche Bank shares spiked higher briefly on Wednesday with a trader citing a Bloomberg report saying Qatar had asked German regulators to lift its stake in the bank to over 10 percent.

According to people familiar with the matter cited by the report, the request was made several months ago and no final decision as to whether lift the stake had been made.

Contacted by Reuters, Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Shares in Deutsche Bank rose as much as 1.8 percent after the report was published but later they erased gains. By 0940 GMT the stock was down 0.2 percent.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Kathrin Jones)