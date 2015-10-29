FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive John Cryan said new cost-cutting goals were realistic based on the lender's need to remain competitive.

"The board was concerned that shareholders would think our cost cut goals were not ambitious enough," he said at a press conference to explain the bank's new Strategy 2020 on Wednesday.

"Our goals may be less spectacular than in the past but Deutsche Bank should achieve sustainable earnings," he said, addressing the audience in a measured voice in German, in contrast to predecessor Anshu Jain, who usually spoke rapid English.

On Wednesday, Deutsche Bank had said that it wants to reduce its cost/income ratio to 70 percent in 2018. In the first nine months it stood at 85 percent, a poor reading compared to some its large peers.

