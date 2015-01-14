FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen on Wednesday said that the group's global, universal-bank strategy was the correct strategy.

"We've always been very, very clear to emphasise that the global, universal bank model is what we consider to be the right one for us," Fitschen said during an interview on Germany's N-24 television station.

Germany's largest bank has launched a strategic review to examine its strengths and weaknesses and plans to unveil a new strategy some time in the second quarter of 2015.

"The share price is not where we want it to be," Fitschen added.

