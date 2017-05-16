FILE PHOTO: The German share prize index (DAX) board and the trading room of Frankfurt's stock exchange (Boerse Frankfurt) are photographed with a circular fisheye lens during afternoon trading session in Frankfurt, Germany, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) is considering launching an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with a partner that would allow investors to bet on the implications of Britain's decision to leave the European Union for UK corporates.

"We have been approached to design indices that identify companies who can benefit from Brexit – and those who would suffer most from a hard Brexit," Matteo Andreetto, head of Deutsche Boerse's Stoxx unit, told Reuters.

Deutsche Boerse already has indices such as the True Exposure UK Indices, which mirror the dependence of companies on the UK market.

"There is no listed instrument on these indices yet. But there is lot of interest and we might launch such products with a partner soon," Andreetto said.

