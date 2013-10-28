The plaque of the Deutsche Boerse AG is pictured at the entrance of the Frankfurt stock exchange February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

FRANKFURT German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) said on Monday it had received an offer from the United States to settle an investigation into the possible violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran for 152 million euros (129 million pounds).

The United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has notified Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream unit that it has closed its investigation, Deutsche Boerse said.

If OFAC was to issue a so-called "pre-penalty notice" it would include a penalty of 169 million euros, which would be reduced by 10 percent if the German company was willing to settle the matter, Deutsche Boerse said.

Clearstream has been accused by OFAC of violating economic sanctions against Iran in 2008. OFAC has indicated that Clearstream could face a so-called pre-penalty notice for about $340 million, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement in January.

Deutsche Boerse will include an amount consistent with today's notification from OFAC as a provision in its third quarter earnings, it said. The company plans to publish results on Tuesday after stock markets in Germany close.

