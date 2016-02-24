A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in the City of London, Britain, in this October 1, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

Carsten Kengeter, CEO of Deutsche Boerse talks to the media during the presentation of FinTec start-up facilities provided by Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt, Germany, February 24, 2016. Deutsche Boerse's chief executive said equities trading would not be pulled out of Frankfurt in a merger with the London Stock Exchange, seeking to ease political concern over a German loss of jobs and power to London. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN German politicians signalled on Wednesday that they were open to a possible merger between Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L), saying such a deal had the potential to enhance Germany's role as a financial centre.

"I would have nothing against it if it happens," Ingrid Arndt-Brauer, head of the finance committee in the German lower house of parliament said on Wednesday, a day after the companies confirmed a Reuters report that merger talks were taking place.

A spokeswoman for the German finance ministry added that such a deal was an issue for the companies and relevant regulatory authorities to sort out.

Arndt-Brauer added: "I think this would have advantages for Germany as a financial centre. It would gain in importance."

(Reporting by Rene Wagner and Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Joseph Nasr)