Carsten Kengeter, CEO of Deutsche Boerse talks to the media during the presentation of FinTec start-up facilities provided by Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt, Germany, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Talks between German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and the head of Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) on its merger with London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) (LSE.L) will be confidential, a Finance Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Sources told Reuters on Thursday that the two companies will let shareholders decide on their proposed $30 billion (21 billion pounds) merger after Britain's June referendum on European Union membership.

Schaeuble will meet Deutsche Boerse chief Carsten Kengeter on Friday for talks in Berlin.

