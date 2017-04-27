FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) is on the lookout for takeovers, albeit not in the area of core stock exchanges after its latest failed merger attempt with the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L), Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said on Thursday.

"One of the lessons learnt is that the consolidation in the core exchange market seems to be a little be difficult and politically not supported. And therefore we have to consider in which areas we could grow and where we could do some M&A,“ Pottmeyer told analysts on a call to discuss earnings.

Deutsche Boerse has done takeovers in the index business (Stoxx) and other asset classes like foreign exchange and commodities in the last two years, Pottmeyer said.

"These are all areas where we are still interested to do some investments. And specifically in the index, data and analytics business we are very open to doing something," Pottmeyer said.

