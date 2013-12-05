LONDON Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Thursday it is exiting the majority of its global commodity business due to rising regulatory pressures, becoming the latest bank to sell or scale back its operations in the once lucrative sector.

Deutsche Bank will exit energy, agriculture, base metals and dry bulk trading, it said on its website, retaining only precious metals and a limited number of financial derivatives traders.

The move comes as the financial sector's role in commodity trading has been squeezed by lower margins, higher capital requirements, and growing political and regulatory scrutiny of the role of banks in the natural resources supply chain.

"The decision to refocus our commodities business is based on our identification of more attractive ways to deploy our capital and balance sheet resources," said Colin Fan, co-head of Corporate Banking & Securities at Deutsche Bank, in a statement.

"This move responds to industry-wide regulatory change and will also reduce the complexity of our business."

JPMorgan put its physical commodities trading business up for sale this summer, and Morgan Stanley has been looking at a spin-off or divestment of its commodities arm for almost two years.

Around 200 people are expected to leave Deutsche Bank as part of the scale back in commodities, with more than 40 traders expected to be absorbed by other parts of the bank, a person familiar with the matter said.

The bank will exit some of the businesses entirely and sell parts of others, but is not expected to try and sell its commodity operations wholesale, the person said.

The decision is not directly related to the U.S. Federal Reserve's current review of the role of banks in physical commodity trading, but comes as the bank reassess its overall business as part of a strategic review.

