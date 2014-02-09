UK supermarket Asda offers pay rise for flexible working
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart , is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
DUBAI The regulator of Dubai's tax-free financial centre said on Sunday that Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) had been found to be in "material non-compliance" with orders to provide information as part of an investigation into alleged rule breaches.
The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) had in November last year sued the lender, after almost one year of investigations into the bank's wealth management division.
The material non-compliance was declared by the court which covers the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), home to many large global banks and asset management who were lured by the region's oil wealth and fast economic growth.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by David French)
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart , is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
NEW YORK Major U.S. stock indexes paused on Monday as investors braced for a potential U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later in the week, while oil prices hovered near three-month lows.
MUNICH, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel underscored the importance of free trade in a speech to business leaders in Munich, before her first trip to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington for talks on a range of issues, including defence spending.