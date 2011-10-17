FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank analysts on Monday outlined a way for banks to contribute a 40 percent "haircut" on Greek sovereign debt without substantially changing the terms of July's debt-relief deal.

The analysis shows a potential roadmap for how banks can increase their share of the burden towards Greek debt relief ahead of talks by European Union politicians set for Sunday.

Politicians, including German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble have asked private creditors to Greece to accept steeper writedowns on their holdings than the 21-percent losses agreed last July.

"A higher haircut for Greece can be engineered via three sources - a reduction in coupon, extension of maturity of the new bonds and a reduction in the principal amount," Deutsche Bank said in its fixed income weekly note published on Monday.

"For example, a reduction in coupon by 1 percent and a maturity extension by 10 years would result in an accounting haircut of 40 percent," the bank said.

This would still avoid a scenario of an outright default, and by using the existing agreement as a template, keep the governing law of the new bonds international rather than Greek, Deutsche said.

Private sector initative "version two" would provide an opportuntity to clean bank balance sheets and stop short of a messy default at a time when eurozone banks are struggling to recapitalise, Deutsche Bank said.

"A Greek PSI version two, along with a credible plan to recap banks would, we believe, provide a first step to isolate the financial sector from any potential contagion risks, as well as provide Ireland and Portugal time to distinguish themselves from Greece," the note further said.

Greece's overall debt is forecast to climb to 357 billion euros (312 billion pounds) this year, or 162 percent of annual economic output -- a level economists say is unsustainable.

To reduce this mountain, euro zone leaders have been trying to convince banks to accept voluntary writedowns of up to 50 percent on their sovereign holdings. At the same time, they are trying to agree on a blueprint for recapitalising financial institutions at risk from the deepening crisis.

(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by David Cowell)