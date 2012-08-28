BERLIN Giving southern European countries time to implement structural reforms is crucial, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said during a conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

Speaking to ambassadors gathered at a conference hosted by Germany's Federal Foreign Office, Jain - Germany's top banker - said he thought financial markets were not giving the euro zone enough leeway to repair itself.

"These countries are working very hard... fundamental restructuring takes a long time, and takes benign market circumstances. We don't have benign market circumstances. There is a chance markets won't give peripheral countries enough time. Giving them time is crucial."

Jain said that if southern countries were given more time it was also important they had the backing of a large institution, adding that he supported some of the recent steps taken by the European Central Bank.

Commenting on steps to save the euro, he said: "I don't believe the fiscal compact alone will get us there. It is the right solution and I think over the next three to five years there is no reason why it won't work, but there are urgent steps required today."

He praised the rapid construction of the European rescue funds, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and the permanent fund the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), as a way to stabilize the markets.

In the short term, however, market developments during the last 30 to 60 days had shown that additional help from the European Central Bank remains crucial for protecting other vulnerable euro zone countries from market attacks.

"The European Central Bank's involvement is controversial, not least in this country. But if we all agree that Europe is worth keeping, if we all agree these countries need time then we need a powerful institution that is willing to provide support."

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)