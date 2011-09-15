Deutsche Bank co-head of investment banking Anshu Jain attends the annual shareholders meeting in Frankfurt May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

SINGAPORE A resolution to the problems engulfing Europe and its debt crisis will be found, Deutsche Bank's DKBGn.DE co-CEO designate said on Thursday, though the road to finding an outcome is layered with risks and uncertainty.

"We are therefore positive that a resolution will be found, but there is real risk of an accident in the meantime, and the path will be uncertain and markets will remain volatile," Anshu Jain, the German lender's global head of the corporate and investment bank, said in prepared remarks at Deutsche Bank-sponsored conference in Singapore.

Jain, making his first speech since being named in July co-CEO from next year, said the euro's problems were making investors more careful about lending to the region's banks.

"There is a reluctance to fund, particularly the European banks," he said, speaking at Deutsche Bank's inaugural Women in Asian Business Conference.

Jain, wearing a dark suit, white shirt and a checkered tie, noted that the financial industry is in the second phase of the crisis that began in 2008.

"It is clear that the authorities have done a tremendous job averting the risks of the Great Recession turning into the Great Depression. But this has come at a price. I believe we are now in the second phase of the crisis - as the pressure moves from the private to the public sector."

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's on Wednesday warned that a widening of the European debt crisis could have severe consequences for German banks.

Jain, a career trader, said that the level of politics involved in reaching a solution for the current crisis is something markets find hard to grasp.

"The markets hate this in contrast to 2008 where you had a rather straight forward financial crisis," he said.

STRONGER IN THE LONG-TERM

The Indian born banker said that while the short-term outlook for European sectors is challenging, he is optimistic that it will eventually emerge from the crisis with new strength.

He said the tough new regulation faced by banks means only the strongest ones in each area will be able to cover their costs of capital, adding that it will still be possible for banks to post strong returns if they focus on the right areas.

"Our ability to generate a mid-teens return on equity in wholesale banking remains very high," he said.

Deutsche Bank's current CEO Josef Ackermann said recently that if the weaker market activity seen in August continued in September and October, the bank would have to think about job cuts.

In the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan, the bank is planning to achieve net revenues of 4 billion euros in 2011.

"Given the huge GDP growth in Asia, the scope for growth in capital markets is an exciting prospect," he said.

In the latest blow to European banking sector, Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded two of France's top banks, Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA).

France's lenders -- two of which own local banks in Greece -- have the highest overall bank exposure to Greece, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

Deutsche Bank's shares are down 40 percent in 2011, underperforming a 36 percent drop in the STOXX 600 European banking index .SX7P.

The Deutsche Bank conference was subtitled, "Women in Asia - Beyond Boundaries."

Jain noted in his speech that when he took his daughter to see the bank's trading floor, she asked why there were more men than women.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Kevin Lim; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Michael Flaherty)