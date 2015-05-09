A Deutche Post sign adorns the Bonn Post Tower, the headquarters of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL in Bonn March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT German trade union Verdi on Saturday called for further strikes next week at Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) after talks over a new wage agreement broke down.

Deutsche Post rejected Verdi's demand for a 5.5 percent wage increase for 140,000 workers in addition to its existing request for shorter working hours, as part of a dispute that already has led to several strikes.

Verdi, which also wants working hours shortened to 36 per week from 38.5, said on Saturday in a statement it would soon give details of where workers will go on strike next week.

Relations between the union and management have soured since Deutsche Post announced plans in January to create 10,000 new jobs at its parcel business by 2020, but said the new workers would have to accept lower wages than other group employees.

Verdi has said such a move would breach an agreement limiting how much business Deutsche Post can outsource and said it would only accept it if the company shortened working hours.

