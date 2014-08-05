BONN Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen said on Tuesday that operating costs at the company's German mail and parcel division, Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PEP), were rising too fast compared with sales.

In an interview with Reuters, Rosen said he did not want to comment on forthcoming wage talks with labour representatives at its PEP division but said "something" needed to be done on the cost side.

"We have to find a way to return to a healthy balance between sales and earnings growth," he said.

The PEP division posted a 21 percent decline in operating profit to 188 million euros (188.01 million pounds) in the second quarter.

($1 = 0.7471 Euros)

