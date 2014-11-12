BERLIN It is too early to say whether Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) will announce a special dividend or a share buyback at its full-year results announcement in March, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

"In March 2015 we will give concrete targets and investment for 2015," Larry Rosen told journalists after the group reported third quarter results.

He said he had no preference for either a dividend or a buyback, and that a decision would be made at short notice.

Moody's upgraded Deutsche Post to A3 from Baa1 in September, leading to speculation the group may use its excess liquidity for a special dividend or share buyback.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)