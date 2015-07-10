Letterboxes of German mail carrier Deutsche Post are seen during a demonstration in Munich, Germany, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH A series of strikes at German Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE), including a recently-ended four-week walkout, have impacted its sales, the postal and logistics group's chief executive said on Friday.

"It of course had an effect on sales," Frank Appel told journalists in Munich, declining to specify the costs further.

Trade union Verdi held the strikes at Deutsche Post in a dispute over pay and plans by the group to set up new parcel divisions with staff on lower pay. They were brought to an end when a deal was reached last week and Appel said deliveries in Germany should be back to normal next week.

When asked about the group's targets for 2015 and 2016, Appel said he could repeat only his comments from the annual shareholders' meeting in May because the group is in a "quiet period" ahead of results.

He did reiterate a mid-term target for profit to rise by an average of 8 percent a year by 2020.

At the shareholders' meeting, Appel had confirmed a target for earnings before interest and tax of between 3.05 billion euros and 3.2 billion euros ($3.4-$3.6 billion) this year and for between 3.4 and 3.7 billion in 2016.

Deutsche Post is due to release second quarter results on August 6.

(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)