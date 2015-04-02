FRANKFURT A German trade union said on Thursday that workers at German postal services group Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) will hold off from further strikes until at least the next round of talks slated for April 14, following a two-day walkout.

The strike at the German mail carrier extended into a second day on Thursday in protest against management plans to expand the group's parcel delivery business by using employees on lower pay deals.

More than 10,000 postal carriers took part in the strike, seeking to put pressure on management ahead of the April 14 talks, trade union Verdi said.

Like other former postal service monopolies in Europe, such as Britain's Royal Mail (RMG.L), Deutsche Post's traditional letter business is shrinking while deliveries of parcels are rising thanks to online retailing.

It announced plans in January to create 10,000 new jobs at its parcel business by 2020, but said new workers would have to accept lower wages than other group employees as it tries to compete in a rapidly growing industry.

