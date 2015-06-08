FRANKFURT Workers at Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) are to start open-ended walkouts later on Monday after the mail and logistics group rejected the latest union demands in a dispute over pay and conditions.

"In six rounds of negotiations, Deutsche Post has not come a millimetre closer to a solution to the conflict but has rather ignored the offer that we made in an attempt at conciliation," Verdi representative Andrea Kocsis said in a statement.

Staff at Deutsche Post have staged a series of strikes since the company announced plans in January to create 10,000 new jobs at its parcel business by 2020 that would come with lower wages than those of other group employees.

Verdi has said such a move breached an agreement limiting how much business Deutsche Post can outsource.

Last week, the union offered to scrap a demand for a wage increase for 140,000 workers at Deutsche Post if workers at the new parcel units were paid the same as employees at the rest of the group.

Deutsche Post maintains that Verdi's proposal would not solve its problems.

"It would actually worsen our competitive disadvantage as it would add costs of about 300 million euros ($334 million)," Deutsche Post board member Melanie Kreis said in a statement.

Shares in Deutsche Post were down 0.8 percent at 26.305 euros by 1243 BST, slightly worse than the German blue-chip index's .GDAXI 0.6 percent decline.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Jonathan Gould and Georgina Prodhan)