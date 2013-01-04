FRANKFURT Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) has struck a deal to bring top-flight German football league matches to its internet TV customers after losing out in a fierce battle for broadcast rights last year.

It said on Friday it signed an agreement with Sky Deutschland SKYDn.DE, which last year heavily outbid it to retain key rights to Bundesliga football.

Shares in Sky Deutschland, part-owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp (NWSA.O), rose as much as 2.2 percent to a 3.5 year high of 4.45 euros, making it the top gainer on Germany's MDAX .MDAXI index. Deutsche Telekom was up 0.1 percent at 8.76 euros.

The agreement between Deutsche Telekom and Sky includes extensive joint marketing and will run until mid-2017. No financial details were provided.

