The logo of German company Deutsche Telekom is pictured at the CeBit computer fair in this file photo taken in Hanover, March, 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files

FRANKFURT A Frankfurt court has handed Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) victory in a dispute over how much it charges Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE for the use of cable ducts.

The regional court on Tuesday confirmed a ruling by a lower court that Deutsche Telekom had not overcharged Kabel Deutschland for using its pipe network that houses phone and internet lines.

Germany's largest cable operator, which in the mean time has been bought by Britain's Vodafone (VOD.L), had filed the lawsuit, seeking the repayment of more than 400 million euros (316.53 million pounds) in fees it had paid Deutsche Telekom.

However, the court in Frankfurt said that it was of the view Deutsche Telekom was not abusing its market position.

A Kabel Deutschland spokesman said the company would study the ruling and that it would look into what options it now has.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)