LONDON/FRANKFURT Deutsche Telekom is considering amending the terms of a proposed merger between its unit T-Mobile USA and local rival MetroPCS Communications ahead of a shareholder vote next week, two people familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Deutsche Telekom has not taken a final decision on the new terms yet, the people said.

Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Sophie Sassard in London and Philipp Halstrick in Frankfurt; Additional reporting by Harro Ten Wolde in Frankfurt)