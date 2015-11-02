LONDON Deutsche Bank has hired Alasdair Warren as its new head of corporate and investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

London-based Warren, a former Goldman Sachs banker and global co-head of its financial sponsors coverage, will start in his new role next year, one of the sources said, after a period of six-months gardening leave.

Spokesmen at Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Warren, who joined Goldman in 2005 and was named a partner in 2008, was previously head of equity capital markets (ECM), convertibles and equity derivatives for EMEA.

His new role at Deutsche Bank was created after Deutsche Bank's Chief Executive John Cryan announced a radical overhaul in October splitting its investment banking unit in two.

The corporate and transaction banking operations have been brought together in a Corporate & Investment Banking unit to be overseen by current investment bank co-head Jeff Urwin.

Deutsche Bank announced on October 29 that it would slash 15,000 jobs, shed assets and streamline its investment bank as Cryan starts to implement a deep overhaul aiming to improve returns at Germany's biggest bank.

Deutsche poached Urwin, a Briton, this February from JPMorgan, where he co-headed the global banking unit, having joined the U.S. bank in 2008 as part of its acquisition of Bear Stearns.

