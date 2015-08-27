FRANKFURT Deutsche Annington ANNGn.DE Chief Executive Rolf Buch has sought to temper speculation that the German real estate group could make takeover bids for smaller rivals Deutsche Wohnen (DWNG.DE) and LEG Immobilien (LEGn.DE).

Deutsche Wohnen CEO Michael Zahn told German daily Handelsblatt last month that a merger could make sense, but Buch played down the possibility in an interview published by the paper on Thursday.

"We want to have a portfolio that is balanced across Germany," Buch said. "If we bought a company now that was focussed on one city or region, like Deutsche Wohnen in Berlin, then we'd be back at a regional concentration.

"We would have to explain that to the capital market very carefully."

A purchase of LEG, likewise, would give Deutsche Annington a much stronger concentration in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, he said.

Deutsche Annington has been expanding rapidly by buying a clutch of competitors, including Gagfah and most recently Suedewo. It has raised its capital six times since March 2014 to pay for its acquisitions.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)