BERLIN State-owned German rail operator Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL] said on Thursday it plans to weigh up a possible partial sale of its Arriva and DB Schenker units.

It will discuss that matter at an extraordinary supervisory board meeting next February.

Arriva, which Deutsche Bahn bought for 1.6 billion pounds in 2010, operates Bahn's passenger transport business outside Germany. DB Schenker is its logistics arm.

"A complete sale is not under consideration," Bahn's finance chief Richard Lutz told a news conference. "The two prettiest daughters we have should stay in the family."

Deutsche Bahn, which put plans for a stock market flotation on ice in 2008, is looking at ways to raise money in the face of increasing competition from foreign railway groups and domestic long-distance bus lines.

Lutz said the proceeds of a partial sale of the two units would partially limit an increase in the group's debts, which it expects to rise to some 22 billion euros (£16 billion) in the medium-term due to a restructuring.

Bahn's supervisory board approved bond issuance of 3 billion euros for the coming years, Lutz added. The group, one of Germany's biggest employers with nearly 200,000 workers, plans to invest some 20 billion euros by 2020 out of its own cashflow.

