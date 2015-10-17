FRANKFURT Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL] is looking for investors in its Arriva passenger transport business and its Schenker logistics unit, but will only sell minority stakes in both, Chief Executive Ruediger Grube was quoted saying by a newspaper.

“We will not give up majority ownership at Arriva or Schenker. Both groups will continue to be fully consolidated at Deutsche Bahn in the future,” Grube told Welt am Sonntag.

The Arriva stake sale could start as early as end-2016, Grube said, though finding investors for Schenker will need more time.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Deutsche Bahn had hired investment bank Lazard (LAZ.N) to explore options for Arriva, including a possible stock market listing.

“Our biggest challenge is not the profitable international business but the railway business in Germany,” Grube said.

Deutsche Bahn is looking at ways to raise money in the face of increasing competition from foreign railway groups winning lucrative regional traffic contracts, and also from the growing popularity of long-distance bus lines following a market liberalisation in 2013.

Deutsche Bahn's operating profit fell almost 6 percent to 2.1 billion euros (2 billion pounds) last year and the group plans to introduce radical cost-saving measures, including cutting thousands of jobs, especially in its freight business, sources familiar with the plans told Reuters.

About 5,000 jobs could go in the rail freight division alone.

The unit’s business model is under scrutiny, Grube told Welt am Sonntag. “After the strikes in summer, 8 to 10 percent of the customers didn’t come back,” Grube said, referring to a nearly year-long strike by the GDL train drivers union which cost the company 500 million euros in 2014 and 2015.

“Jobs will go as part of the restructuring.”

