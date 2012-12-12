Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank said Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause are targets of an investigation by state prosecutors into a tax evasion scheme involving the trading of carbon permits.
"The reason is that they signed the bank's 20009 sales tax declaration," Germany's biggest lender said in a statement, adding that the bank had voluntarily corrected the tax declaration some time ago.
"Contrary to public prosecutors' view, Deutsche Bank is of the opinion that the correction was timely," the statement said.
State prosecutors earlier on Wednesday searched Deutsche Bank offices as part of a widening carbon tax evasion probe.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.