FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank, which wants bonuses to be paid for sustainable performance, said former finance minister Theo Waigel will be on a new external panel reviewing compensation and governance.

The advisory panel will be chaired by Juergen Hambrecht, a former chief executive of BASF, the German lender said on Thursday.

Deutsche co-chief executives, Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain, said in a statement: "We are pleased that distinguished individuals from industry, finance and the public sector have agreed to join together to review our compensation practices."

Michael Dobson, CEO of Schroeders, Morris Offit, chairman of Offit Capital, and Michael Otto chairman of the supervisory board of retailer Otto Group are also on the panel.

The banking industry faces pressure to reform compensation policies. Deutsche, in particular, has been criticised by its own board of directors for excessive pay.

Earlier this year, Werner Wenning, a member of Deutsche's supervisory board - the body which formally approves pay for the management board - said the bank should cap top salaries, saying staff did not need to earn double-digit million euro amounts.

In September, Deutsche said it would alter pay to encourage staff to focus on "longer-term sustainable performance".

Bonuses will be cut in relation to business performance and senior managers will have to wait five years to receive bonus share awards, rather than have them staggered over three years.

Deutsche wants to cut costs below 65 percent of income from 83 percent in the second quarter.

