FRANKFURT Shares in Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) rose 8 percent at market open on Monday after its co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen quit.

Germany's largest lender purged its leadership on Sunday, appointing Briton John Cryan as CEO to replace Jain just two weeks after Jain was given more power to reorganise the bank.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)