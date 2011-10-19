FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's London offices were among those raided as part of a European Commission probe into financial derivative products linked to Euribor, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The Commission earlier on Wednesday carried out the raids linked to Euribor, the interbank euro lending rate, on suspicions of a cartel in the market.

The Commission, which acts as antitrust regulator in the 27-state European Union, did not identify the companies or the member countries where it had carried out the raids.

