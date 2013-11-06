Juergen Fitschen, Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank AG gives a speech during an economic conference organized by the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Berlin June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT Prosecutors may seek to fine Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank if their suspicion is confirmed that Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen gave misleading evidence in a dispute over the collapse of the Kirch media empire, Deutsche Bank said.

"The Public Prosecutors' Office Munich I has informed the bank that if this suspicion is confirmed a fine may also be imposed on the bank," a spokesman for the bank said on Wednesday.

German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung earlier reported that prosecutors may seek to fine Deutsche Bank.

Earlier this week, Munich prosecutors named Fitschen as a suspect in the dispute, seeking to determine whether Fitschen gave misleading evidence in a decade-old civil suit brought by the heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch, who accuse the bank of undermining the business.

Leo Kirch had claimed that, in 2002, then Deutsche Chief Executive Rolf Breuer triggered his German media group's downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a television interview. The bank and its officers denied that.

(Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Editing by Richard Chang)