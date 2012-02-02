British Airways mixed-fleet cabin crew announce more strikes
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) posted a fourth-quarter pretax loss after investment banking suffered from the sovereign debt crisis, as Josef Ackermann delivers his final earnings as chief executive on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank's pretax loss of 351 million euros ($463.25 million) compared to a 707 million euros pretax profit in the year-earlier quarter and was well below the 1.05 billion euro profit forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.