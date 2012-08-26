The logo of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank, is illuminated at the bank's original headquarters in Frankfurt January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has become the first global bank to introduce rules allowing it to strip staff of bonuses they earned at previous employers, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The rules will enable Germany's biggest bank to take back unvested shares that newly hired senior staff received in exchange for stock earned at another bank, the FT said.

The rule is described by pay consultants, cited by the newspaper, as unusual -- if not unique -- in the banking world, but could turn into a blueprint for rivals.

