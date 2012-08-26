Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
LONDON Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has become the first global bank to introduce rules allowing it to strip staff of bonuses they earned at previous employers, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
The rules will enable Germany's biggest bank to take back unvested shares that newly hired senior staff received in exchange for stock earned at another bank, the FT said.
The rule is described by pay consultants, cited by the newspaper, as unusual -- if not unique -- in the banking world, but could turn into a blueprint for rivals.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan, editing by Gary Crosse)
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.