FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) third-quarter pretax profit rose 20 percent to 1.1 billion euros ($1.42 billion) on Tuesday, in-line with analyst expectations as sales and trading at the investment bank jumped by 67 percent on the year.

In late September, Jain told investors the bank had seen a "very solid" performance in the third quarter and analysts forecast a pretax profit of 1.06 billion euros.

For the remainder of the year, the bank said it sees a moderate positive development.

In a statement, Co-Chief Executives Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain said: "In the near term, the macro environment remains uncertain, and we will maintain a cautious and risk-focused approach."

Third-quarter net income was stable at 755 million euros, and partially offset by a 20 percent increase in provisions for credit losses and a 276 million euros charge for restructuring.

In September Deutsche Bank said it would shed 1,900 jobs as part of a strategic overhaul. The bank said that as part of this review, assets are being revalued and it could not rule out an impairment charge, although that none was foreseen as of end September.

The bank improved its core tier one ratio to 10.7 percent, mainly by shedding risky assets. At the end of the second quarter the core tier one ratio was 10.2 percent.

($1 = 0.7749 euros)

