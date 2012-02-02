Josef Ackermann (R) outgoing CEO of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank AG stands next to his designated successor Anshu Jain prior to the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT Josef Ackermann's reign at Deutsche Bank drew to a close with a surprise quarterly loss on Thursday, caused by a slump in bond trading and by writedowns on Greek debt and holdings in drug and gambling companies.

Ackermann said the bank had sped up court settlements and revaluations at the end of 2011 as a "parting gift" before he hands the reins of Germany's flagship bank to investment banker Anshu Jain and Germany chief Juergen Fitschen.

The bank packed around 1.2 billion euros (832 million pounds) worth of one-off charges into the fourth quarter, sparing Jain and Fitschen the burden of booking the losses after they take over in May.

Deutsche Bank posted a fourth-quarter pretax loss of 351 million euros ($463 million) compared with a 707 million euro profit in the same period the year before. The one-off charges led to a result well below the 1.05 billion euro profit forecast in a Reuters poll.

"The results are a catastrophe," said analyst Dirk Becker from brokerage Kepler, adding the bank's results would have more or less met consensus without one-off items.

Deutsche Bank's cash cow -- revenue from trading debt products -- was down 38 percent in the quarter. The bank also set aside 380 million euros for litigation in the corporate banking and securities division.

Peers such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Bank of America have also posted lacklustre trading and investment banking revenue in the fourth quarter as clients shunned capital markets and put off deals.

Writedowns on Deutsche Bank's exposure to pharmaceuticals company Actavis, Cosmopolitan casinos and wealth manager BHF Bank led to a 722 million euro pretax loss in the corporate investments division.

The investment bank's performance also deteriorated due to "extreme" market conditions as the European sovereign debt crisis spooked its clients. The bank also booked 144 million euros worth of impairments on Greek government bonds.

Ackermann warned he saw substantial risk of contagion in case of a disorderly Greek default, adding that he believed a voluntary solution could be found with Greece creditors.

Ackermann said business remained below year-earlier levels in January.

CLASSICAL BANKING

One bright spot for Deutsche were the so-called "classical banking" businesses such as private banking, cash management and treasury services.

However, a pretax profit of 392 million euros from asset and wealth management and retail banking failed to offset a 422 million pretax loss from its investment banking unit.

"Cost overrun in the corporate and investment banking division is the key negative message for us," said Espirito Santo analyst Andrew Lim.

Jain kept a low profile at the group's annual press conference, perched in a row with 13 other executive committee members and smiling as Ackermann answered the lion's share of the questions. Jain, who has been criticised in Germany for not learning the language, used a translation service as he sat three seats to the right of the outgoing chief executive.

ACKERMANN'S DECADE

In his decade at the top of Deutsche, Ackermann transformed it from being a German lender mainly serving industrial companies into an international investment bank with retail banking, asset management and wealth management operations.

Ackermann, a 63-year-old Swiss, joined Deutsche Bank in 1996 and became CEO in 2002, overseeing four phases of transformation including a shift in strategy with a focus on shareholder value.

When Ackermann took over, the bank's share price was at about 70 euros. On Thursday, Deutsche Bank shares closed down 0.4 percent at 33.89 euros, underperforming the sector index which was 1 percent firmer.

In the early stages of his career, Ackermann aggressively expanded investment banking and cut Deutsche Bank's dependence on German revenues through global expansion and by unwinding a portfolio of German industrial holdings.

As an advocate of shareholder value he faced opposition from politicians who said this focus on profitability was not compatible with the "social market economy."

Later, Ackermann set an ambitious target of raising profitability to a pretax return on equity of 25 percent, which he first achieved in 2005.

By now, such goals have become harder to achieve as regulators ask lenders to hold more capital reserves to cover potential losses, and Ackermann said he now aimed for a more modest return on equity of 15-18 percent. ($1 = 0.7577 euros)

(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Alexander Smith and Jon Loades-Carter)