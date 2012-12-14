A visitor walks past the bank's logo prior to Deutsche Bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) must pay damages in compensation to the representatives of deceased media mogul Leo Kirch, a Munich court said on Friday, dealing a legal blow to Germany's largest lender.

Presiding judge Guido Kotschy said the level of damages was yet to be determined and would be set by an outside expert, adding that its ruling could not be appealed against.

In November, judge Kotschy said Kirch had suffered damages of between 120 million euros (97 million pounds) and 1.5 billion, an estimate the judge reiterated on Friday.

The ruling ends Deutsche Bank's decade-long efforts to avoid paying damages to Kirch, whose representatives have continued his battle after he died aged 84 last year.

Deutsche Bank said it will study the ruling and reiterated it did not think the claims made by Kirch had merit.

Kirch had claimed ex-Deutsche Chief Executive and later Chairman Rolf Breuer triggered his media group's downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a 2002 television interview. He sought for years to recoup about 2 billion euros in damages.

Deutsche Bank share fell 2.4 percent to 32.54 euros by 1440 GMT, lagging a 0.1 percent rise in the DAX index .GDAXI of German blue-chip companies.

