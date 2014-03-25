The headquarters of Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt Octoeber 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

MUNICH German state prosecutors conducted a fresh search of Deutsche Bank AG's (DBKGn.DE) headquarters on Tuesday in another twist to the lender's 12-year legal battle with the heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch.

Munich prosecutors said they were investigating employees of Germany's biggest lender on suspicion of attempted fraud, as well as lawyers who represented it in the case. They also searched the home of an unnamed suspect in the state of Hesse, home to Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt headquarters.

Deutsche Bank confirmed its offices had been searched but declined to provide further details.

The bank's legal battle with Kirch, one of Germany's most acrimonious corporate disputes, revolved around the media magnate's claim that ex-Deutsche Chief Executive and later Chairman Rolf Breuer triggered his group's downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a 2002 television interview.

Kirch sought for years to recoup about 2 billion euros in damages. He died in 2011 aged 84, but his heirs carried on a battle that ended last month in a deal costing Deutsche Bank about 925 million euros ($1.3 billion).

Now prosecutors are investigating whether Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen, his predecessors Josef Ackermann and Rolf Breuer, and several others gave misleading evidence in the civil suit brought by Kirch's heirs.

Previous prosecutor raids in late 2012 in the Kirch case, and an unrelated carbon tax fraud probe, had involved hundreds of officers and a score of police vehicles.

State prosecutors have also recently searched offices of law firms connected with the Kirch case. Hengeler Mueller, which had advised Deutsche Bank, said on Monday its Frankfurt offices had been searched last week.

A second law firm, Gleiss Lutz, said on Tuesday its offices in Munich had also been searched last week.

