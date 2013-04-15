Aldermore's full-year profit jumps 34 percent
Aldermore Group Plc reported a 34 percent jump in full-year profit as the British bank issued more mortgages and loans to homeowners as well as small and medium enterprises.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said it expects margins to be elevated from current levels in its sales and trading division as a result of market consolidation and capital pressure.
Revenues from fixed income products are expected to remain strong in some markets such as foreign exchange, the bank said in its annual report.
Cash equities revenues may trend higher in the medium term, the bank further said.
In corporate finance, Deutsche Bank said it expects a modest medium-term increase in fee pools, in part thanks to robust levels of debt issuance. Mergers and acquisition levels are expected to be sustained at current levels.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
Aldermore Group Plc reported a 34 percent jump in full-year profit as the British bank issued more mortgages and loans to homeowners as well as small and medium enterprises.
LONDON Travis Perkins , Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, reported a 67 percent slump in pretax profit after booking a raft of exceptional charges, the bulk of which related to its poorly performing plumbing and heating business.
LONDON Merlin Entertainments said it had seen a boost in the number of European tourists who were taking advantage of the weak pound after Brexit to visit its London attractions including Madame Tussauds, lifting its confidence for 2017.