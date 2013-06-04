UK grocery inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) may see profit clipped by the cost of litigation and its continuing effort to de-risk its balance sheet in the second through fourth quarters, Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said on Tuesday.
"We face known litigation burdens and will continue our de-risking efforts ....both of which might lead to negative P&L impacts," Jain said in a presentation monitored over the Internet.
Germany's biggest lender saw "sound" revenues across all business segments so far in the second quarter, with "solid" revenues in investment banking, Jain said.
"Overall, we reaffirm our commitment to our strategic and financial aspirations for 2015," he added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)
LONDON A draft report on the impact of Brexit on Britain's financial industry warns banks and staff would "leach" away, undermining the wider UK economy, if they do not have access to European Union markets, according to sources who have read the report.
GENEVA Tariff-free trade after Brexit is vitally important to maintaining jobs at Ford's British sites, its European boss told Reuters on Tuesday, amid growing concerns among unions about jobs losses at the U.S. carmaker's Welsh engine plant.