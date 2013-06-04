Anshu Jain, Co-chief Executive of Deutsche Bank speaks during a shareholders meeting in Frankfurt, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT Germany's biggest lender, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), warned that litigation costs and its moves to trim costs and reduce balance sheet risks could hit earnings for the remainder of this year.

The bank, facing legal battles on a number of fronts, increased litigation provisions to 2.4 billion euros ($3.13 billion) earlier this year. It has also announced plans to cut 4.5 billion euros off annual costs by 2015, which will add to severance and other expenses in the last three quarters of this year.

"We face known litigation burdens and will continue our de-risking efforts ... both of which might lead to negative P&L (profit and loss) impacts," Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain told an investor conference on Tuesday.

The bank's legal battles include mortgage-related lawsuits in the United States and an international regulatory probe into the manipulation of benchmark interest rate Libor.

However, Jain reaffirmed Deutsche's target of achieving a post-tax return on equity of at least 12 percent by 2015.

He said revenues are "sound" across all business segments so far this quarter, though this has been partly offset by low interest rates and pressure on margins in some regions and businesses.

Trading and corporate finance activity produced "solid" revenue in the quarter to date, Jain added.

In January Deutsche announced one-off charges of almost $4 billion to adjust the valuations of risky assets in an attempt to shrink its balance sheet.

It aims to reduce the risk-adjusted assets housed at its non-core unit - a sort of internal bad bank - to less than 80 billion euros by the end of the year, from 91 billion euros at the end of March. ($1 = 0.7675 euros)

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Peter Dinkloh and David Goodman)