FRANKFURT A senior in-house lawyer at Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) closely involved with its legal battle with the late media mogul Leo Kirch is among those jailed following tax raids at the bank, two sources familiar with the proceedings told Reuters.

The lawyer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was not available for comment. Deutsche Bank and Frankfurt prosecutor Guenter Wittig declined to comment.

Four Deutsche Bank employees were jailed on Thursday following a raid of its twin-tower headquarters in Frankfurt on charges including money laundering and obstruction of justice related to a carbon trading scheme.

One of the sources said all four of them work in the legal and IT departments of Deutsche Bank and were not traders.

Deutsche Bank's co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen and chief financial officer Stefan Krause were also being investigated, Deutsche Bank said.

The lawyer's arrest may hamper Deutsche Bank's efforts to fight another legal case, its year-long battle with Kirch, being heard in a Munich court on Friday. Kirch's representatives have continued his battle after he died aged 84 last year.

Kirch had claimed ex-Deutsche chief executive and later chairman Rolf Breuer triggered his media group's downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a 2002 television interview. He sought for years to recoup about 2 billion euros (1.6 billion pounds) in damages.

