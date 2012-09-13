HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
LONDON Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has parted company with two senior London-based traders, as the bank embarks on a cost cutting drive entailing more than 1,900 layoffs and pledges cultural change in its investment bank.
Antoine Bisson, a managing director and a senior European trader, and Simon Rose, a vice president in electronic trading, are leaving the bank, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.
A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined comment.
The bank started cutting staff in various divisions in the past few weeks, including around a third of the staff in its Asia equity derivatives business in early September amid other equities cuts.
Stock trading and other equities functions such as research are particularly under fire across the industry, and other banks are taking the knife to these divisions too as trading volumes wane, commissions dry up and costs become unsustainable.
Nomura (8604.T) said last week it will streamline its European business by merging its two equities brokerages in the region.
At Deutsche, cuts were expected but investment bank chiefs Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen said on Tuesday they were planning redundancies "over and above" the 1,900 positions already announced in July.
They told shareholders they will put Germany's flagship international bank on a crash diet that will involve a 4 billion euros (3.1 billion pounds) restructuring charge to glean 4.5 billion euros in savings.
The joint chiefs also spoke of an "imperative" for cultural change in the wake of global crisis and pledged to cut bonuses. Its managers will now have to wait five years, rather than three, for bonus share awards.
"The payout ratio, it's got to go down," said Jain on Tuesday. "Employees must make their contribution."
(Editing by David Holmes)
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.