FILE PHOTO - The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are seen early evening in Frankfurt, Germany January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT Germany's Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) has bought a 12.5 percent stake in auction platform TrustBills, the bank said on Monday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Germany-based financial technology company TrustBills is an electronic marketplace for national and international trade receivables.

