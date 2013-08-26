FRANKFURT Exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) said trading on its derivatives platform Eurex had been halted for over an hour on Monday, without giving an immediate explanation for the failure.

Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on its website that trading resumed at 0922 Central European Time, with a company spokesman declining to comment further.

The market impact of the trading glitch appeared to have been limited. A public holiday in London meant most traders in Europe's largest equity market were not at their desks, and trading volumes remained well below their daily average.

Global markets have faced technological glitches recently. Last week the Nasdaq (NDAQ.O) stock exchange halted trading for three hours citing a "connectivity issue".

Earlier this year, the Chicago Board Options Exchange delayed the start of trading there for half a day.

Deutsche Boerse last week said its cash and derivatives markets were available for 99.99 percent of the time in 2012.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Blaise Robinson; editing by Ludwig Burger and Keiron Henderson)