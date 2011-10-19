Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE), the German exchange operator that is planning to merge with NYSE Euronext NYX.N in a $9 billion (5.7 billion pound) deal, increased operating profit by about a third in the three months through September as sales rose 20 percent.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 330 million euros (287.8 million pounds) in the third quarter from 244 million euros in the same period a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

The operator of the Frankfurt stock exchange, whose planned combination with its New York rival is hampered by antitrust concerns from the European Union, booked a gain from 94 million euros in the three months, relating to liabilities it took on as part of its acquisition of Eurex and which it has to value each quarter.

"The liability will fluctuate with the Deutsche Boerse share price until the liability is settled and therefore will continue to cause earnings volatility," it said.

Merger partners Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have until November 8 to formally address the European Commission's specific concerns over their $9 billion deal, a person familiar with the timetable told Reuters last week.

A "statement of objections" from EU antitrust regulators sends the companies to the negotiating table where they may discuss concessions to seal their deal to create the world's largest exchange operator.

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext also could call off the deal if regulators, in the months ahead, make demands perceived by the partners as excessive. The process could last the rest of the year as brokers, funds and rival bourses descend on Brussels to argue for or against the plan.