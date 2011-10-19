Traders return to their desks after a bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Frankfurt stock exchange October 5, 2011. The building that houses Deutsche B REUTERS/Remote/Bob Strong

BRUSSELS EU regulators are expected to hold an oral hearing on October 27 on Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) plan to acquire NYSE Euronext NYX.N, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The European Commission is now assessing the $9 billion (6 billion pound) deal and is scheduled to decide by December 13 whether to clear the takeover. Securing EU approval is considered to be the biggest hurdle for the operators, bigger even than U.S. watchdogs.

Oral hearings are usually attended by the Commission officials handling the case, officials from other arms of the Commission, and representatives from EU countries and third parties affected by the deal. They are closed to the public.

Oral hearings helped to tip the balance in several high profile merger cases in the last few years, said Johan Ysewyn, a partner at law firm Clifford Chance.

One of these came in 2004, when the Commission unconditionally cleared a plan by Sony Corp and Bertelsmann AG to merge their recorded music businesses despite initial objections. It approved the Oracle and Sun Microsystem deal in January last year after earlier objecting to the takeover.

"There are very few cases where oral hearings made a difference," said Ysewyn, the lawyer. "In the Sony and BMG case and Oracle's ORCL.O takeover of Sun Microsystems, they did make a difference."

