Traders are pictured at their desks at the Frankfurt stock exchange May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Remote/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) said its Frankfurt-based XETRA shares trading platform would resume service after the start of trading was delayed due to technical problems on Tuesday.

A restart auction would begin at 8.15 a.m. British time at the earliest, it said. It added that trades executed before the delayed market opening would not be cancelled.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)