FRANKFURT Deutsche Post AG (DPWGn.DE), Germany's largest postal services provider, may have cut prices to try to force competitors out of the market, the country's antitrust regulator said.

The German Cartel Office said it was investigating the group's conduct in the letter delivery market following complaints from rivals.

"There are accusations that the prices that Deutsche Post charges its large customers for the distribution of letters do not cover the costs," the Office said on Monday, without saying specifically who the allegations had come from.

The watchdog said it was investigating whether Deutsche Post has been trying to push rivals out of this market segment or trying to deter new entrants.

In that market, Deutsche Post competes with Dutch post and packages group PostNL (PTNL.AS).

Deutsche Post shares were down 2.2 percent at 15.30 euros at 1250 GMT.

"It seems some investors are fearing that this could have larger repercussions for Deutsche Post," said one trader, who declined to be identified.

Delivering letters accounted for about 10 percent of Deutsche Post's first-half group sales of 27 billion euros ($35 billion), which also includes express delivery and logistics.

About 85 percent of letters shipped by that business unit are paid for by corporate customers, with retail customers accounting for the rest.

Deutsche Post was not available for comment.

