The logo of German mail carrier Deutsche Post is seen next to a red traffic light during a demonstration Munich, Germany, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) plans to invest over 100 million euros (70 million pounds) to establish its own parcel network in Austria tailored for e-commerce, it said on Tuesday.

It said the new service should reduce delivery times from Germany to Austria to one day. Many Austrian consumers order goods online from Germany since companies like Amazon (AMZN.O) do not have a unit specifically for Austria.

The move follows similar steps in the Benelux countries, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia by Deutsche Post, which recently settled a bitter dispute with workers in Germany about the establishment of new parcel divisions offering lower pay.

